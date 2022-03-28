ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Historic Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque are looking for volunteers to help clean up the cemetery grounds on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 p.m to noon. DVS is leading a multi-agency effort to restore the historic 17.5-acre historical cemetery, which is maintained by a volunteer nonprofit organization.

The Fairview Historical Cemetery, which is closed for burials, traces its roots to 1881, as an informal unsupervised burial ground for many in the growing Albuquerque area. In 1934, a new burial ground was built adjacent to the south side of the existing cemetery.

This new area is known today as Fairview Memorial Park, an independently operated public cemetery serving families throughout the Albuquerque metro area. “We want to encourage people to come because the more people come and visit and learn the fewer homeless riff Raff will be hanging out in the cemetery,” said Gail Rubin, president of the Historic Fairview Cemetery nonprofit organization.

Nearly 500 veterans, some of whom served in the Civil War and Spanish-American War — are buried in gravesites that, along with the rest of the cemetery’s 12,000 plots, have eroded to the point of needing major repairs.

“Many of the graves, which date back to the 1880s didn’t have liners,” said Rubin. “It can be a danger to walk among the grades and because we have had graves collapse.”



Volunteers are encouraged to bring:



Shovels

Rakes

Hoes

Weed whackers

Wheelbarrows

Water

Hat

Sturdy work gloves

Sunglasses or protective eyewear

Sunscreen

“DVS will be looking into ways it can help the dedicated non-profit staff to restore the cemetery to a dignified final resting ground for departed New Mexicans,” said DVS State Benefits Division Director Edward Mendez, whose division manages the state’s veterans cemeteries in Angel Fire, Fort Stanton, and Gallup. “For the hundreds of veterans laid to rest, we especially want to make sure they are properly honored for their service to our country.”