ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is bringing the worlds of soccer and art together.

The team is partnering with its jersey sponsor, Meow Wolf, for “Meow Wolf Night” featuring dance performances, stilt walking, art displays and more. The first 2,500 fans who show up in full costume will get a limited-edition flag and can participate in a costume contest.

Meow Wolf Night is scheduled for August 3.