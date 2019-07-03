NM United Team Shop on Central installs new neon sign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on Central Ave. will notice a new sign lighting up the heart of Nob Hill.

The sign in the shape of the New Mexico United’s shield will be hard to miss at the corner of Central and Carlisle. It went up Wednesday and was made to fit right in with the neighborhood’s neon flare.

“I think it’s really gonna stand out at night and everybody’s gonna wanna come to the store,” Camila Chavez, New Mexico United fan, said.

“I think so many more people are gonna come down here and check out the store, check out, you know, what’s going on, what the store is, and I think fans will be born then and there,” John Luna, another New Mexico United fan, said.

The store sells everything you need to support the United, including a mini shield decal you can add to your car.