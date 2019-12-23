NM United spend holidays giving back

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United are giving back to their fans with a holiday tour.

The team had an amazing inaugural season, so they’re reaching out to communities across the state for the holidays to thank everyone for their support.

They’ve visited dozens of schools on their holiday tour to talk to kids, sign autographs, and even share some soccer tips. The United is also giving back to the community who supported them, working alongside several non[rofits in their travels, making sure all New Mexicans have a happy holiday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞