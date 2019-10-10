NM United players visit with kids at UNM Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As they start to wind down their first season, New Mexico United players made time to visit with kids at UNM Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the team signed autographs and played with kids across the hospital, even taking a moment to work on their kicking skills with some of the patients. They also met with some of the kids in their rooms.

Both players and patients talked about how much of an inspiration they were for each other. United has one more road match before closing out their season at home with two games next week.