NM United player raffling off jersey for charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico United player is giving back to young soccer players.

“I’m from Compton and my parents didn’t really have money to buy me cleats, and they did everything to help sacrifice and get me cleats, and I want to make it easier on some kids,” Manuel Padilla said.

United player Manuel Padilla says he has a signed jersey to give away. At first, he wanted to just give it out, but instead, he started a GoFundMe.

If you donate $5, you will be entered into a raffle to win the jersey. Money raised will go to buy cleats for a young soccer player.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $600. To donate, click here.