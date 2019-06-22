NM United offers flight package for fans traveling to Minnesota

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans will be able to follow the team in their journey to the U.S. Open Cup. The team, with help from First Financial Credit Union, has secured a charter flight to Minnesota with all the seats reserved for New Mexico United fans.

The team is moving onto the quarterfinals against Minnesota United FC, an MLS team, after beating another MLS team, FC Dallas, this week.

The match will be July 10 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. Along with the flight, the fan package includes transportation between the airport and hotel, a ticket to the game, as well as a swag bag. The cost is $250 per person, plus tax.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 25 at noon. For more information, click here.