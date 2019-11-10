NM United mural being re-done

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artist of a downtown mural that was nearly finished says he’s starting over.

Just last week, the wall near 2nd and Coal was covered in black and white photographs but is now a nearly blank canvas. Albuquerque artist Noe Barnett had taken photographs of the New Mexico United players and fans to create a collage effect that shows off what the team has come to mean for the state.

He says he’s starting over because the paper wasn’t holding the way he wanted it to. People say they can’t wait to see the finished work. Once all the photos are up, Barnett says he will paint an image that symbolizes the team’s spirit of unity with the fans.