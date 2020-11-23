NM United helps family after fire damages home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A house fire recently left an Albuquerque family living out of a motel. While the past two weeks have been tough on the father and his two kids, he says through all the challenges, he’s realized he’s not alone thanks in part to New Mexico United.

“It just put things into perspective,” said Arthur Bell, a father of two whose home was severely damaged in a recent fire. It’s been nearly two weeks since he woke up in the middle of the night and noticed his closet was on fire.

“The first thing I thought was [to] get my mom out of the house. The second thing I thought was [to] try to get everything that means something to me in regards to my kids; so their trophies, certificates, memorabilia, and stuff like that,” said Bell. He says the rest is kind of a blur. “Once I got all of that out of the house, I realized I didn’t have any shoes. I didn’t grab my pants. I didn’t grab a t-shirt,” said Bell.

He grew up in the house on High Street near Avenida Cesar Chavez. His grandmother raised him. “It’s an older house, it was built in 1902 if I’m not mistaken, so I’m sure it was electrical,” said Bell.

For the last week and a half, he and his grandma have been living out of a motel, his two kids staying with their mom. Now friends he’s made through New Mexico United Soccer are lending a hand. “I had a friend from the Curse reach out who said they have a one-bedroom studio, they’re willing to give us free of charge from the 20 to the 30,” said Bell.

He and his two kids are diehard United fans. “I usually get all of the flags and lanyards just to make sure we don’t leave anything behind,” said Bell. His son Arthur Bell Jr. is even seen doing some of the game-day interviews and play by play in the press box. When the United heard about the fire, they immediately stepped in to help. Bell says their willingness to pitch in, gives him hope during a tough time.

The United so far has raised $5-thousand for the family through a GoFundMe page.