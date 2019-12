ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An upcoming giveaway from Albuquerque’s professional soccer team is getting a lot of attention.

Sunday, the New Mexico United tweeted that anyone can get this t-shirt by following them on Snapchat and building a 100-day Snapchat streak, meaning they interact with the team on the social media platform each day.

The shirt says “I Love Streaking with New Mexico United.” This comes as the team says one of their new year resolutions is to build up their social media.