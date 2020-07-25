New Mexico United fans show support as team heads to away game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a tough season for New Mexico United fans, since the Public Health Order means their team can only play out of state.
But that’s not stopping fans from cheering them on any way they can. As the team left town Friday for El Paso, dozens of supporters gathered on overpasses along I-25 to wave flags and give the players an enthusiastic sendoff.
