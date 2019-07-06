NM United fans’ bus trip to Minnesota in jeopardy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The New Mexico United ‘fan flight’ to Minnesota sold out in minutes, but a bus trip is not taking off quite the same way.

The team takes on Minnesota United on the road in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. After a flight to Minnesota sold out, Somos Unidos News organized a charter bus ride for 75 fellow fans.

It comes with transportation, a swag bag and a ticket to the match for $150. However, less than 20 people signed up.

The group needs at least 35 people by noon Sunday to sign up or the trip could be canceled.

“Obviously, we’d like to exceed 35. We’d love to fill the bus up and have a party going out there,” said Earl Nieto with Somos Unidos News.

If you’re interested in signing up, you can do so by clicking here.