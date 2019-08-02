NM United fan group makes massive banners for home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re as big as the crowd is loud. A New Mexico United fan group is spending days making banners big enough to catch the player’s eyes and, hopefully, make them feel right at home.

“For some of these players to come from all around the world, and join a team like this and see that kind of support, I think it’s definitely exciting for them to see their name or face up in the audience,” said Eric DeAverio with 205 Front Row.

The group, named after where they sit, caught the ‘United bug’ fast, like thousands of other people. “We said, ‘This is something we should probably get involved with,'” said Joe Potts with 205 Front Row.

It just took a good night’s sleep to come up with the idea that would become their signature. “I woke up at 3:00 in the morning I had a dream about making a banner for Santi Moar, and I texted them right away and woke them all up like, ‘Hey should we do this?!” said Potts.

Everyone said, “yes.” The group’s first banner featured United forward Santi Moar, saying “Moar Goals.”

“It was very cool to look at the stands and see that sign. It gave me extra motivation for sure,” said Moar.

The positive feedback is exactly what the group was hoping to hear. “I think it adds a lot of positive excitement, a lot of positive reinforcement around the support of the team especially within their first year,” said DeAveiro.

Banner #1 led to another “punny” banner featuring a popular player, goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

“We really lucked out with the “Better Call Cody” one, I don’t think we even knew it was Better Call Saul Night when we released it, it was just an idea we had,” said DeAveiro.

The ideas kept flowing. The group rolled out their latest banner saying, “Scarves Up, United!” at the Wednesday night game against El Paso.

“None of us are professional artists, but we’re out here hustling doing the best we can,” said John Roberts with 205 Front Row.

It’s fun for this group of friends, who fueled by some beer, spend a lot of late nights crafting their next banner in the garage.

“We’re going to continue to do them and continue to make them bigger and better every time,” said DeAveiro.

205 Front Row will be unveiling their latest banner featuring a player at the United’s game against Austin this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It’s also Meow Wolf night.