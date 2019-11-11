NM United fan club holds celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United’s inaugural season may be in the rearview mirror, but that didn’t stop fans from celebrating.

The United earned a spot in the USL playoffs before losing to Sacramento Republic FC a few weeks ago. Sunday, the United’s fan club, called The Curse, hosted an end of the year celebration at Starr Brothers Brewing Company.

Diehards say the fan base has quickly become a family. “It’s become really tight-knit. I didn’t know pretty much everybody in this room prior to this season, and I’ve met hundreds and hundreds of new friends and family members through the New Mexico United Soccer community,” said David Carl, President of The Curse.

The Curse invited fans to sign up for a 2020 membership in the club and held a raffle to win a free United or Curse tattoo.