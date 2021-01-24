NM United donates soccer balls, backpacks to Zuni youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is helping the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project by gifting 100 soccer balls and backpacks to Zuni youth. “We’re kind of off the grid, [we] don’t get a lot of attention, so their professional player and people being out here paying attention to Zuni kids, showing them some love. It means a lot,” said

Former United player David Estrada was even on hand to give the kids soccer lessons. While COVID has changed how the enrichment project interacts with the community, they say its partnership with the United has allowed it to continue to work on improving kids’ lives.