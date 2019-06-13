NM United beats Colorado Rapids, advances to Round 16 of U.S. Open Cup

It was a historic night for New Mexico United and its fans. The United took on the Colorado Rapids in Denver in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It was a thriller from the start, as local product Devon Sandoval started off the game with a goal in the third minute. The Rapids would answer back before the break though, and make it a 1-1 game. Colorado would then take a 2-1 lead early on in the second half, and things would not look good for the NM United, but in extra time Kevaughn Frater would find the net to send this game into overtime 2-2.

The game would go into penalty kicks, after two 15 minute overtime periods. Then in penalty kicks, the Rapids would miss two, and up 3-2 the United needed just one to win it, with Chris Wehan sealing the upset. The United won in penalty kicks, 2(4)-2(2) and will move on to the Round 16 in this year’s US Open Cup.

More than 50 United fans organized a bus trip to the match. Those who couldn’t make it, gathered at Starr Brothers Brewing Company to cheer on the team from afar.

“It’s important that when we see something that is going against our team, we’re cheering to rally support,” fan Aaron Reeder said.

