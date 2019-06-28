NM United announces winners of trip to match against Minnesota United FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans pulled out all the stops to win a chance to watch the Open Cup quarterfinals in person.

Gerry R. and his son, Leo, are the first place winners of the First Financial Credit Union’s super fan competition for an all-inclusive trip to watch the match against Minnesota United FC on July 11.

“He was the first guy with the New Mexico United badge tattooed on him,” Leo said.

Video submissions were narrowed down through votes on the United website. Another crowd favorite, “sombrero man” is also being sent to the match as a runner-up.

You can watch the games live stream, here. Or, join the watch party at Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza at 5 p.m.