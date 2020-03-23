Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham gives update on COVID-19 in New Mexico

New Mexico United announce partnership with governor

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, New Mexico United announced its partnership with the governor to share important info and to help lift people’s spirits.

“I’m here to show you some exercises I’ve been using to stay fit, and I got a special workout buddy with me,” New Mexico United’s Austin Year said in a video. Year shared the video showing people how they can keep in shape while the governor’s social distancing orders are in effect.

They also started issuing PSA’s this weekend, sharing helpful tips to support local businesses during the pandemic, including buying gift cards and leaving positive online reviews.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞