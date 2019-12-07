NM Supreme Court turns down request to look into Albuquerque attorney’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Supreme Court will not review the case surrounding the death of a prominent Albuquerque attorney.

A vocal critic of Albuquerque police, Mary Han was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at her home in 2010. Her family has long believed Han was murdered and that APD botched the investigation.

Han’s estate asked the state supreme court to weigh in on if Han’s rights as a crime victim were violated because APD investigated her death. The supreme court has denied that request.

An attorney for Han’s estate, Rosario Vega Lynn tells KRQE News 13 they’re considering a request for the high court to reconsider its decision.

Vega Lynn released the following statement about the decision Friday: