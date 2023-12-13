SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What is the city allowed and not allowed to do when removing homeless camps on Albuquerque streets? That was at the center of a state supreme court hearing on Wednesday, where the justices heard arguments to decide if a district court judge’s ruling on the issue should be overturned.

The city has a hearing scheduled next month to get clarification and ask for modification on that district court ruling. On Wednesday, justices questioned why they should get involved.

“So again, what are we doing here today given that this is a moving target? Nothing is set in stone yet. Why would we rule now, then have Allison change his order in a way that is meaningful to either party and may have bearing on 8th amendment question that you seek guidance from us on today? So, I’m wondering, why we’re here other than we invited you but you asked for the hearing,” said Chief Justice Shannon Zamora.

On Wednesday, the city’s attorney asked the justices to overturn a district court judge’s injunction that the city claims limits its ability to clean up homeless camps and keep the city clean. Under the order, property can only be removed if it’s blocking sidewalks, alley, and driveways, or is on school grounds.

The city’s attorney sought guidance on the 8th Amendment and cleaning up camps. “Establishing that 8th amendment to constitution does not operate to bar the city of Albuquerque to enforcing laws intended to protect the public safety and the welfare even if those laws,” said John Anderson, representing the city of Albuquerque.

The city also argued while the hearing to clarify or modify the ruling is scheduled, they think there are fundamental issues with the injunction itself. “The fundamental issue in this case is not going to be altered by any amendment or clarification barring an entire reconsideration by Judge Allison,” said Anderson.

Those against overturning the injunction argued there were factual findings in that ruling that found overturning the injunction would cause irreparable harm to the unhoused and that the harm would outweigh any injury the injunction would cause the city.

“If this court stays the injunction, unhoused people will be helpless to mitigate the harm caused by the city when it cites or arrests them, hounds them from place to place when they have no place to go on threat of criminal prosecution when it ceases or destroys the very belongings they need in order to live,” said Martha Mulvany, representing a Party of Interest.

The Supreme Court did not make a decision on Wednesday. All of this stemmed from the city cleaning up Coronado Park. One unhoused man who was removed from the park sued the city claiming he was wrongfully removed and that the city wrongfully took and destroyed the property he did have. The next district court hearing on this case is scheduled for January 12.