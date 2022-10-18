ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ski Swap is back this weekend, bringing with it the largest winter sports sale in New Mexico. Although it is early in the year, this is a good time to buy, sell or rent ski gear; the prices will be the cheapest you can find. Multiple vendors are represented, so you can get many opinions if desired. Clean your garage/closet, and sell what you will not use again. Ski area representatives will be there with fabulous early-season deals and ski area swag.

New Mexico Ski Swap returns to Expo New Mexico from Friday to Sunday, October 21-23. This is where you can buy and sell gear and purchase lift packages from local ski areas.

You can also bring your old gear to swap. How can I sell my old gear at Ski Swap? Bring your gear on Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and they will tag it for sale during the event. Keep your tag to pick up your check or gear (if it didn’t sell) on Sunday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. The tag also serves as free entry at that time on Sunday.

Event times and price:

Friday 7 p.m.-10 p.m., entry fee is $20, parking is free

Saturday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. entry fee is $2; Parking is $7

Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. entry fee is $2; Parking is $7

Public gear check-in Fri 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

For more information and details, visit nmskiswap.org or follow them on Facebook.