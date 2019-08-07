NM schools to have fewer fire drills, more active shooter preparedness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leading into the new school year, Albuquerque Public Schools is reminding families that active shooter and evacuation drills are replacing some fire drills.

Sen. Craig Brandt’s Senate Bill 147 makes it so schools have fewer fire drills and are replacing some of those with active shooter drills. For the first month of school for APS, they’ll have one active shooter drill; one off-site evacuation drill; and two fire drills, according to school officials.

APS parents told KRQE News 13 they’re on board with the new schedule.

“I think there needs to be better communication between students and the teachers. Maybe more meetings with officers,” APS parent Nicole Jochum said. “We talk about listening to your teachers and following the orders and it’s heartbreaking that we have to have these talks but unfortunately it’s just the way things are now.”

For the rest of the school year, APS and all districts are required to have at least four additional drills, including two fire drills and two emergency drills to be chosen by the schools.

APS said it’s also working on other safety improvements, including adding new classroom locks and limiting access points on some campuses.

The last school shooting in New Mexico was in December 2017 at Aztec High School, killing Casey Marquez and Paco Fernandez.