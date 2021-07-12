NM Schools can help kids in need with ‘Kids for Wish Kids Program’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make a Wish New Mexico teaches the importance of giving back to the community. This fall, Make a Wish New Mexico is kicking off their renewed “Kids for Wish Kids Program.”

Make a Wish New Mexico Director of Development Alex Rich talked about the program and the valuable lessons it’s teaching students. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools and sometimes even elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program also encourages leadership, volunteerism and teamwork.

To learn more about the Kids for Wish Kids Program, visit https://wish.org/KFWK.

