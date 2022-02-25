ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small but dedicated group of demonstrators gathered in Albuquerque to protest Russia’s attack on Ukraine and call on western powers to intervene. The group drew honks from drivers near I-25 and San Mateo Friday afternoon.

One protester who is actually from Russia wants people to know there are plenty of Russians condemning Putin’s actions and they are being jailed for it in her home country. “I am ashamed of being Russian and I need to do something about it,” said Olga Amosova. “I think people underestimate the consequences, this is not a local war, this is a war between Russia and west, and western civilization.”