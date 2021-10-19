NM one of few landlocked states with reported shark attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of only a handful of landlocked states with a reported shark attack. Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a map saying there were tied for the lowest number of shark attacks, something many commented on asking how. New Mexico was also on the list.
Albuquerque BioPark officials say that in 2005, a diver at the aquarium had a run-in with a sand tiger shark while he was treading water. They say his sweeping arm went into the face of a toothy shark and caused a few cuts.
They are required to report any contact between a diver and a shark so the BioPark is now on a list of shark attacks with coastal states like Florida. Other landlocked states had similar incidents.