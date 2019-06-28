NM Museum of Natural History announces volcano exhibit renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A volcanic exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is erupting with new features. The museum partnered with local company “Story Lab” to create an interactive lava flow guiding visitors into the renovated “Land of Volcanoes” exhibit.

“It’s been pretty exciting to watch, especially the little kids as they manipulate the lava and hop over the stones and everything. It’s been a lot of fun to watch them so far,” exhibit curator Dave Lundy said.

The curator says the high-tech addition is just one of a long list of upgrades slated to be complete by fall. The exhibit will be closed starting July 8 and will reopen July 20.