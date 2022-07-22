ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is still in full swing, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is hosting a series of fun activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.

Check out ‘Chocolate: The Exhibition’ the new traveling exhibition which explores the history and biology behind everyone’s favorite sweet treat. They also have a number of family-friendly activities for the whole summer.

For more information visit their website.