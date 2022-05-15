ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mountain Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The club was founded back in 1952 and since then, its members have been hiking and climbing mountains, canyons, and mesas across the state.

They held a party on Sunday to celebrate their big day and honor their rich legacy. Several staples in the state started because of the organization. “New Mexico search and rescue originated. the people who started doing the trail maintenance for CTD and making a trail through New Mexico were members of the mountain club,” said President of the New Mexico Mountain Club Brian Garrity.

The club documents all of its adventures on its website. It’s also where you can go to find out about joining the group.