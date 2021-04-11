NM Luvs Pets Day a way to help local animal welfare groups

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans still have time to donate during the state’s first coordinated giving day for Animal Welfare organizations. Animal Humane has created what it’s calling NM Luvs Pets Day to coincide with National Pet Day Sunday.

Thirteen New Mexico Animal Welfare organizations have teamed up for this day of giving and will use the donated funds to continue saving animals across the state and other programming like pet food banks and foster care programs. This comes after these organizations had a tough year financially because of the pandemic.

“It was a tough year for all of the animal welfare organizations large and small and so this was a chance for all of us to have a voice together and talk about our missions and all the things we want to accomplish,” said Marketing Director for Animal Humane, Karolyn Winge.

They hope to make this an annual fundraiser. People can still donate to the cause online through Sunday.