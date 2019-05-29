Albuquerque-Metro

NM law enforcement invited to learn about safety measures at Indy 500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A trip to the Indy 500 is helping city and county leaders prepare for Albuquerque's biggest event.

Bernalillo County officials and an APD detective were invited to learn more about safety and threat screening efforts used by the Indianapolis Police Department and others during the Indy 500. The one-day event is attended by nearly 400,000 people. 

The Bernalillo County Fire Chief says the goal is to use what they learned to increase security efforts during Balloon Fiesta. 

