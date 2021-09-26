NM Japanese American Citizens League holds fall festival

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members were out Sunday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial for an annual Japanese Fall Festival. The Aki Matsuri Festival has been held since 1981 with support from the New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League.

Story continues below:

This year, money goes toward building a Japanese Cultural Center. Those at the event were able to take in music and martial arts demonstrations and help support vendors.

This year, organizers say they’re happy with the turnout after a pandemic year. “I’m glad to see people, it doesn’t look quite as big as previous years, but considering all that with COVID, I’m so glad that people came out to the event,” said Anita Gallegos, member of the Japanese American Citizens League.

More information on the Citizens League is available online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES