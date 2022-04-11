ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those who want to support displaced Ukrainians affected by the continuing conflict overseas, the New Mexico Ice Wolves are taking the fundraising effort to the ice. They will wear special blue and yellow jerseys on Friday’s game against the Odessa Jackalopes.

But they’re not just for show, the special jerseys are being auctioned through a sports memorabilia auction site called Dash. One hundred percent of the profits will go to the Feed My Starving Children nonprofit to feed Ukrainians impacted by the war.

“We’re all seeing the tragedy over there, we’re seeing the destruction, and I think we all need to help,” says Ice Wolves owner, Stan Hubbard. “This team – team members – got together and we thought that there’s a way we can do it.”

Bidding opened today online.