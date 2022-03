ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is a gas leak near the block of 5700 Isleta Blvd, which is near CNM South Valley Campus. BCSO deputies have shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Isleta Blvd.

The New Mexico Gas Company is currently on scene. Officers are asking that people avoid the area. No other information has been released at this time. KRQE will provide an update as more information is released.