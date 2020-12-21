NM Gas Company helping New Mexicans affected by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year has been incredibly difficult for so many people. The pandemic has forced people out of work, leading to bills going unpaid. New Mexico Gas Company has payment plans and customer assistance programs for its customers who have fallen behind on their natural gas bills because of financial difficulties. Tim Korte, communications manager at the New Mexico Gas Company discussed the assistance options for New Mexicans.
Korte discussed three assistance programs NMGC offers:
- The first one is the HEAT New Mexico Program, administered by the Salvation Army partners, and is open to income-qualified families to help with their natural gas bill and for more information on applying for HEAT New Mexico, you can call the Salvation Army at 505-872-1171.
- The second is the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, which assists with utility bills for income-qualifying residents. For more information or to apply, visit a New Mexico Human Services office or online through the YES New Mexico portal or call New Mexico Human Services Customer Service at 1-800-283-4465.
- The third program is HELP New Mexico, Inc. The program provides stabilization and emergency assistance to those who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following counties: Bernalillo, Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Torrance, Rio Arriba, Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Taos. Services include assistance toward rent or mortgage, food, utilities (gas, electric, water, and propane), medical, and other identified needs. For information on applying for HELP, visit helpnm.com.
For additional information, call NM Gas Company at 1-888-664-2726.
