ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public will be allowed to weigh in on upcoming Habitat Stamp Program projects. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says they have scheduled the meetings for July 25 and 27.

These will be hybrid meetings. The July 25 meeting will happen at 2:00 pm. and will handle the presentation of upcoming project opportunities. On July 27, the meeting will handle the prioritization of the possible projects and begins at 5:30 p.m. Both in-person meetings will be at 7816 Alamo Rd. NW in Albuquerque, NM.

For those wanting to attend virtually, they are encouraged to register in advance. People wanting to weigh in over Zoom for the July 25 meeting can do so here. July 27 attendees can register online at this site.