NM Film Office offering production training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is working to get more people into the film industry. The film office announced a new series of online production assistant boot camps.

The free one-day boot camp will run from November of this year through April of next year. It will prepare New Mexicans to immediately begin careers as production assistants.

The film office has partnered with CNM to provide the boot camp. It will be taught by a filmmaker with more than 30 years of experience, Alton Walpole.

The one-day PA Bootcamps will be held online via Zoom. Participants must be New Mexico residents over the age of 18 and interested and available to work immediately. More information and a link to register can be found on the CNM Ingenuity website. Space is limited and spots will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.