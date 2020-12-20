NM Child First Network holds food drive for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Foster parents in need were able to pick up food and more at a food drive Saturday. The food drive, put on by New Mexico Child First Network, was geared toward foster families but they say they were able to help other families as well.

“We had people lining up at 10:30 for a food drive that opened at 12, and so, we opened it up to anybody. We didn’t turn anyone away,” said Maralyn Beck, founder of the New Mexico Child First Network.

Officials say they purchased more than 100 boxes of food donated by the community to help those in need. Organizers were also able to hand out books to give to families at the drive.