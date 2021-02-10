NM attorney files lawsuit after girl separated from father at border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque attorney is going after the federal government on behalf of a girl and her father who were separated at the border. According to the lawsuit, the 2-year-old girl from Guatemala crossed into the United States with her father near Santa Teresa.

The complaint says the girl spent nearly six months in custody and was taken to two different foster homes before being reunited with her grandfather. The lawsuit goes after the Trump Administration’s family separation policy. They are asking for an undisclosed amount of damages.