ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night.

Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for its third year of competing. Rivera said the best part of the competition is it raises money and will benefit El Ranchito de Los Ninos.

Nine chefs will be competing in the event and will present two different courses. The event is on September 28, from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. A panel of judges and attendees will be able to vote. Tickets will be $50 for Premium, and VIP will be $100. To learn more about the event, visit their website.