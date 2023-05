ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Night Walk at the Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark returns on May 30. Tour guides will walk people through the garden to learn all about the night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals, and night pollinators.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, and BioPark Society members will get a 10% discount. The event runs from 6:30-8 p.m. There are also dates on June 13, July 11, and August 1. To buy tickets, visit the BioPark’s website.