ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Paramount+ series will begin filming in Albuquerque this month. The Loud House is a live-action adaptation of a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the Loud family from Nickelodeon’s A Loud House Christmas. It will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates life with a large family.

The production will employ approximately 125 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 400 New Mexico background talent. The 10-episode series is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.