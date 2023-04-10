ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lincoln Loud and his friend are set for a Halloween adventure in a new feature film created in Albuquerque. The latest spinoff from Nickelodeon’s series ‘The Really Loud House’ will follow Lincoln Loud as he tries to decide how to spend Halloween evening.

Directed by Jonathan Judge (“The Really Loud House,” “Life in Pieces,” “All That”), the film used space at the Journal Center in Albuquerque, according to the New Mexico Film Office. That space became available after the newspaper started outsourcing printing to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The film production employed around 300 New Mexican crew members and 650 local background talent workers, according to the Film Office. And 10 principal actors from New Mexico took part in the production.