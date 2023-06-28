ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is back in state prison for a probation violation after he was arrested and charged for shooting a man in Downtown Albuquerque in December. While Aaron Clark has been behind bars, APD has now connected him to 15 more shootings throughout the city.

Clark is accused of multiple drive-by shootings, shooting at homes, and even shooting and killing a dog.

“It was by sheer good luck of a possible victim that he didn’t kill someone. It wasn’t because he was being cautious,” said Commander Kyle Hartsock with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police said all of these violent acts happened between October and December of last year, most of them in the International District.

“We have surveillance video of him, his car, his phone arriving there, and we have NIBIN and ShotSpotter telling us it’s the same gun being used. When you put this all together, this is a very technology-driven investigation and case,” Hartsock said.

He credited ATF’s NIBIN program for the information; it uses a machine to create detailed images of casings, which the ATF compares to other casings collected at other scenes.

“Officers are used to it. They now know, get these casings, get them in these machines, and we’re going to produce leads,” Hartsock said.

He said this technology has been a game-changer, speeding the process by what Hartsock calls an ‘unimaginable amount,’ and building stronger cases against people like Aaron Clark, who was found with one of those matching bullet casings inside his boot.