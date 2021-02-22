NHCC offers virtual learning opportunities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –When the pandemic hit, many had to learn how to adjust to new circumstances and the National Hispanic Cultural Center is no different. Their staff has been working on providing a variety of virtual programming that still offer learning opportunities for the community.

NHCC Educator and Program Coordinator Elena Baca discusses what they have come up with. NHCC now has a new Learn section on their website that is being developed with staff and Americorp volunteers, providing activities for families and curriculum for teachers. Activities are available in both English and Spanish.

“So if you want to get your kids busy, there’s a lot of activity sheets on there that are actually like a one sheet kind of activity that you can learn a little bit about straw applique, you could design your own superhero,” said Baca.

They are offering virtual programs such as Happy Arte Hour and the popular Colcha embroidery. NHCC says all of their programs are mostly attended by New Mexicans, however by using Zoom, they are welcoming visitors from across the country.

While NHCC does appreciate donations, they offer all of their online programming free of charge. The NHCC is part of a Department of Cultural Affairs program called Invite an Educator which is a virtual opportunity for all schools to enhance learning and teaching. Students get the chance to interact with an educator and other professionals in a wide field of studies and to learn about content that fits your curriculum and group’s interests and take part in activities.