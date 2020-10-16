NHCC announces new outdoor architectural exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district is planning for, hopefully, going to the hybrid learning model next semester. First, they are getting a feel for how teachers and staff feel about that transition.

APS sent out a list of questions asking all teachers and staff their thoughts on returning to school in January. While the situation with the pandemic is changing every day, the teachers union president says it's better to plan now than later.