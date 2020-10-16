NHCC announces new outdoor architectural exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A new outdoor exhibit at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is taking visitors on an architectural journey. In celebration of the center’s 20th anniversary, artists have created an architectural history of the center’s past, present and future. The open-air gallery uses text, sketch drawings, blueprints, maps and photographs to explore the Hispanic culture and heritage. It will be displayed in the outdoor exhibition space; doors open on Oct. 23.

