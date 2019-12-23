NFL Today pays tribute to late La Cueva broadcaster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva High school graduate who died earlier this week was honored on national television Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Austin Denton died following medical complications. He was diagnosed with a rare spinal cord tumor at 2-years-old and was in remission for 10 years.

Early Sunday morning on CBS, NFL Today paid tribute to Austin, who spent time as a special contributor for the network during Super Bowl 50. One of the show’s commentators, former Coach Bill Cowher, had nothing but kind things to say about Austin. “Austin had an unbelievable spirit and inspired everyone he met. Austin, you were a special young man who will be missed but never forgotten,” Cowher said.

Over the weekend, family and friends remembered the life of Austin at La Cueva High School, where he was known as the Voice of the Bears. Austin also worked with ESPN Radio 101.7 The Team and Proview Networks.