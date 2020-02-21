NFL player and wife visit local students during cross country anti-bullying campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An NFL player visited local middle schoolers on Friday to talk about bullying. Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki were at Truman Middle School.

The pair is going cross country in an RV to raise awareness of bullying. The couple says they experienced bullying themselves and have made it their mission to help others.

“It’s about going in and trying to make some kinds of change in these kids’ lives and letting them know what you see on the internet isn’ always the most important thing about you. It’s about what you think about yourself and how you think and believe in who you are,” said Bradley Bozeman.

They’ve already visited 56 schools.

