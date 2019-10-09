‘News of the World’ starring Tom Hanks to film in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tom Hanks is returning to New Mexico to make some movie magic. Hanks is producing and starring in “News of the World,” based on the best selling novel by Paulette Jiles.

The movie is set in Texas five years after the end of the Civil War and follows a widower and veteran as he moves from town to town as a nonfiction storyteller. He then embarks on a journey to return a 10-year-old taken by the Kiowa Tribe to her family.

It’s being directed by Paul Greengrass, who’s behind the “Bourne” films. Filming will take place mostly around Santa Fe.