NewMexicoWomen.org highlights why gender justice is key to pandemic recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state is still working through the COVID-19 pandemic, things will slowly go back to normal. So, how exactly do we recover from all of this?

Program co-director at NewMexicoWomen.org, Fatima Van Hattum discusses why the current health crisis needs a gender justice response and recovery plan. NewMexicoWomen.org has a new report, Gender Justice at the Heart of New Mexico’s Pandemic Recovery that outlines a gender justice response to the pandemic as well as recommendations for recovery.

NewMexicoWomen.org is a New Mexico fund that aims to advance opportunities for women and girls across the state in order to lead self-sufficient and empowered lives. They do so through a three-pronged strategy to educate, lead, and invest.

The report gathers information from over 30 community partners around New Mexico, previous research from the organization, as well as recent findings from across the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted communities differently as women, especially women of color are more likely to be essential workers whether they are cashiers, home healthcare aides, or emergency room nurses.

At the same time, unemployment rates nationwide are rising faster for Hispanic and black women. In addition, New Mexico’s history has resulted in health inequities that have led to communities of color being impacted more by the the pandemic.

NewMexicoWomen.org state that 58% of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico are found in tribal communities while Native Americans make up 11% of the total population. The organization says that any meaningful recovery plan to the pandemic must be rooted in racial, economic, and gender justice ino order to foster the deeper, structural shifts needed for sustainable equity.

The NewMexicoWomen.org report recommendations are meant to encourage institutions as well as individuals to take action for a just recovery by voting, supporting legislation and policy, and acting in solidarity with those who are the most impacted.

You can read the full report at NewMexicoWomen.org and also help support the Gender Equity Emergency Fund.