ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –’NewMexicoKidsCAN‘ released a back-to-school ‘toolkit’ to help New Mexico students and their parents prepare for the upcoming academic school year.

The ‘toolkit’ will be available on the ‘NewMexicoKidsCAN‘ website and provides a ton of information to help parents prepare their students and engage with school staff. ‘NewMexicoKidsCAN’ serves as a catalyst and conduit to advocate for community-informed, student-centered, and research-backed education policies that work best for the children of New Mexico.

The toolkit includes:

Tips for each grade level

Questions to ask at the open house and the first parent-teacher conference

Strategies to build a strong relationship with your child’s school

A sample letter for your student’s teacher

For more information visit their website.